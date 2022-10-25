Phoenix Children’s seeing a spike in RSV cases amid national surge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Like other children’s hospitals across the country, Phoenix Children’s is seeing a significant increase in RSV cases.

Dr. Wassim Ballan, Division Chief of Infectious Diseases with Phoenix Children’s, told Arizona’s Family the increase started in early October, which is very atypical for the virus.

“We’re basically seeing the same trend that everybody else is seeing across the country, which is an earlier season than typical,” Dr. Ballan said.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, RSV cases are on the rise statewide.

In a recent blog post on AZDHS, Dr. Eugene Livar said “4.5 times more RSV cases have been reported when compared to the five-season average for this week.” He was referring to a week in early October.

According to statewide data, RSV is impacting kids 4 and under the most. Symptoms could include a runny nose, low appetite, coughing and sneezing.

At Phoenix Children’s, Dr. Ballan says the most serious cases are happening with premies, babies with pre-existing heart and lung conditions, and kids with asthma.

“I would just want to remind people who have children who are higher risk RSV, to be diligent about washing their hands, you know, keeping their baby away from someone who might be sick. We obviously are not saying you know, keep your baby at home and isolate them from everyone. That’s not what we would want to happen but we would want them to be aware of who’s around that baby,” Dr. Ballan said.

Unlike COVID-19 and the flu, there’s no vaccine for RSV.

So at what point should you take your baby or child to the doctor if you suspect they could have RSV?

“I think the focus of the parents should be on how comfortable my baby looks when they’re having those those symptoms. Obviously, if their child also has the risk factors that we mentioned prematurity, heart or lung conditions, and if they start having, you know, the respiratory symptoms, they need to be watched very closely and if they show any sign of difficulty breathing or if they’re not eating as well as they’re supposed to, or if they start having pauses in the respiratory, you know, function or breathing. That’s when definitely they will need to be assessed,” Dr. Ballan said.

