Live in Gilbert? Here’s why your tap water might look weird in November

The City of Gilbert is alerting residents that their water may be discolored in November for a period of time.(HNN File)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Gilbert is alerting residents that their water may be discolored in November for a period of time.

Residents living between McQueen and Greenfield Roads and Warner and Baseline Roads may see tap water color changes while the city inspects a critical water transmission main that runs alongside the Western Powerline Trail.

The check will be from Tuesday, Nov. 1 until Friday, Nov. 4, and again on Monday, Nov. 14 until Friday, Nov. 18. Check out the map below to see the impacted area:

The City of Gilbert is advising residents to watch for discoloration in their water during a...
The City of Gilbert is advising residents to watch for discoloration in their water during a water transmission main check in November.(The City of Gilbert)

The city says maintenance crews will take the pipeline out of service, check it for defects and then put it back into service. The water color changes will be caused by sediment being stirred up in the pipes because of a change in water flow. The water is still disinfected and completely safe to drink. Since it takes a while for the water to settle back after being disturbed by construction, the discoloration may take some time to go away.

If the water is significantly discolored or extremely cloudy, Gilbert’s water team suggests the following:

  • Check your water at the front hose spigot, and run it for 10-15 minutes to see if the water has cleared
  • If it does not change after checking periodically over several hours, contact the Gilbert Public Works department at 480-503-6400.
  • You can also reach out to Gilbert 311, use the “Water-Quality (Brown Water)” choice and the team will reach back to you.

Want to learn more about the project? Click here!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

