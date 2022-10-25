Paul's Car Wash
Fiesta Bowl Charities and partners build new playground in Fort Mohave

More than 100 volunteers joined forces to build the innovative playground and sports court, which is the first of its kind in Fort Mohave.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ribbon cutting wrapped a weekend of hard work, as more than 100 volunteers from Fiesta Bowl Charities, BHHS Legacy Foundation, Lerner & Rowe, PNC Bank and KABOOM! joined forces to build a new innovative playground and sports court in Fort Mohave.

It’s the first of its kind in Fort Mohave and the 70,000-square-foot field comes with a little bit of history. It was actually the playing surface for the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl between Minnesota and West Virginia!

The next step is the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River’s Fort Mohave Clubhouse, which is under construction. Speaking of football, this year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl is set for Dec. 27 while the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will be played on Dec. 31.

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your local community, nominate them for our segment here! Make sure you include photos and/or video!

