Feels like Fall in the Valley

Sunny and Highs In The Upper 70′s-Warmer This Weekend!
7-Day Forecast for Oct. 30
7-Day Forecast for Oct. 30(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a little chilly this morning with a low of 53 degrees. That’s 9 degrees below average for this time of year and the coldest we’ve seen since mid-April!

You can expect sunny and absolutely gorgeous conditions across the Valley and state this Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s. Weak high pressure will continue to bring us dry and warmer conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows tonight across the Valley will hit the mid 50′s. Our skies and temperatures will stay mostly clear and approach the seasonal average in the low 80′s by the weekend, but just before that happens, expect breezy to windy conditions up in northwestern and northern Arizona.

This will be associated with a trough of low pressure sweeping through the northwest corner of the state. Besides windy conditions, a slight chance of upper elevation snow for the tribal lands is possible.

Windy along the Colorado River this Thursday!
Windy along the Colorado River this Thursday!(AZFamily FirstAlertWX Team)

A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for our river communities from 3AM-5PM Thursday with gusts up to 35mph possible. We should expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s by the weekend and into early next week. Halloween looks amazing with a high near 83 degrees.

