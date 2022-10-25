Falls leading cause of traumatic injuries, deaths for Arizonans in 2021

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The number of Arizonans hurt or killed by traumatic injuries increased in 2021, with the leading cause of death being falls. According to the 2021 Arizona Trauma System Snapshot, falls accounted for nearly 30,800 injuries and over 600 deaths in adults, primarily those 65 and older. Other leading causes of traumatic injuries were caused by car crashes and guns.

Officials say the number of incidents reported to trauma centers increased by 12% in just a year, and deaths increased by 19%. As for kids 17 and younger, there were over 7,000 traumatic injuries and nearly 80 deaths. Car crashes and guns were also leading causes of death and injuries for children. However, child abuse and bites and stings were more common in kids.

It’s essential to take protective measures to protect yourself or others from any injuries. Officials say alcohol and drug use were common in trauma cases, such as assault or self-inflicted injuries. In the state, 25% of patients were under the influence when they were hurt or killed, especially 15 to 17-year-olds.

For car crashes, always remember to wear a seatbelt. Officials say about 30% of people hurt in car crashes weren’t using seatbelts. Passengers are four times more likely to die in a car accident if they don’t wear a seatbelt. For motorcyclists and bicyclists, remember to wear a helmet.

