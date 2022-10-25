Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Driver who crashed in Phoenix store reportedly intoxicated, police say

A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car that drove through a dd discount's store...
A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car that drove through a dd discount's store in Phoenix Monday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who was hit by a car while shopping in a store in Phoenix is expected to recover, Phoenix police say.

Investigators say the man who drove the car into the dd’s Discount store near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road had been involved in a minor crash in the parking lot around 4 p.m. when he tried to speed away. The driver lost control of the car, crashed into the store’s front windows, hit a woman shopper and crashed into the backwall of the store.

TRENDING: 5 people stuck underground after elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital because he was so intoxicated and his passenger was admitted as a precaution. The investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man has been arrested after reportedly passing out from intoxication in a Mesa elementary...
Dad arrested for DUI after reportedly passing out in Mesa school pickup line
File - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Maricopa County elections officials count ballots in...
What Arizona voters need to know about the 10 major propositions on the ballot
Johana Jimenez, 25, was arrested following a traffic stop in Buckeye on Sunday.
Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills seized in Buckeye traffic stop, driver arrested
Watch out for scammers while choosing your 2023 Medicare coverage.
Beware of scams targeting Medicare open enrollment