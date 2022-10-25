Driver who crashed in Phoenix store reportedly intoxicated, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who was hit by a car while shopping in a store in Phoenix is expected to recover, Phoenix police say.

Investigators say the man who drove the car into the dd’s Discount store near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road had been involved in a minor crash in the parking lot around 4 p.m. when he tried to speed away. The driver lost control of the car, crashed into the store’s front windows, hit a woman shopper and crashed into the backwall of the store.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital because he was so intoxicated and his passenger was admitted as a precaution. The investigation is still underway.

