Driver involved in four-car crash in west Phoenix appeared under the influence, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the drivers involved in a four-car crash that happened Monday night in Phoenix was under the influence, Phoenix police say.

Officers say a silver car was turning left off of a private driveway onto Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pick-up truck heading east. The truck was pushed into traffic and crashed into a gold-colored SUV. That SUV then sideswiped a silver SUV heading west on Thomas Road. The passenger of the silver car died at the scene, and investigators say that detectives are working to identify her.

The driver of the silver car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police later said the driver of the silver car later appeared to be impaired. Officers at the scene took a blood sample after detectives obtained a search warrant. At this time, no charges have been filed, but the investigation remains ongoing.

