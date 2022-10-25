Paul's Car Wash
Driver involved in four-car crash in west Phoenix appeared under the influence, police say

Phoenix police are revealing new details about the four-car crash in Phoenix that happened Monday night.(Chopper)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the drivers involved in a four-car crash that happened Monday night in Phoenix was under the influence, Phoenix police say.

Officers say a silver car was turning left off of a private driveway onto Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pick-up truck heading east. The truck was pushed into traffic and crashed into a gold-colored SUV. That SUV then sideswiped a silver SUV heading west on Thomas Road. The passenger of the silver car died at the scene, and investigators say that detectives are working to identify her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman dead, man hospitalized after crash involving 4 cars in Phoenix

The driver of the silver car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police later said the driver of the silver car later appeared to be impaired. Officers at the scene took a blood sample after detectives obtained a search warrant. At this time, no charges have been filed, but the investigation remains ongoing.

