Cool start, warmer day for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a particularly chilly start to your Tuesday with many Valley neighborhoods walking out the door to temperatures in the 40s. In the high country, temperatures have dropped to the 20s for the second morning in a row. Mountain communities will warm to the 40s, 50s, and 60s today, while the Valley will climb to the upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

A ridge of high pressure will try to build over our region, leading to slight afternoon warming over the next few days. A trough of low pressure will swing by to our north Wednesday and into Thursday, clipping the Four Corners area with rain and snow chances. The rest of the state should stay dry but experience some breeziness thanks to this mostly dry cold front.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to warm a bit to the mid-80s, which is still a few degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Dry and mild conditions continue for Halloween with a high of 82 expected on Monday, with trick-or-treat temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

