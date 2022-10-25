Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Alice Cooper’s annual fundraiser for teens returns in December

Special guests for this year's event include Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, Proof is in the Pudding winners, comedian Jim Breuer and more.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the Valley’s signature holiday events: the Alice Cooper Annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser. And this year, an incredible lineup of rock artists is in store to help Phoenix-area teens flourish in the arts.

TRENDING: Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence

“We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Rock Teen Centers,” said Alice Cooper, who dropped by Good Morning Arizona on Tuesday. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!”

Cooper will join the likes of Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, and comedian Jim Breuer to benefit his “Solid Rock Teen Centers,” which helps teens 12 to 20 with music, dance, arts, and vocational programs.

The fundraiser returns to Celebrity Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets are on sale now. To learn more, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alice Cooper's 20th Annual Christmas Pudding set for Dec. 3
Medicare scam warning: What to know before shopping for 2023 coverage
Gilbert says residents need to be careful throwing away flammable materials
ADOT is launching its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” contest this year!
ADOT’s ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest down to 15 finalists