Alice Cooper’s annual fundraiser for teens returns in December

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the Valley’s signature holiday events: the Alice Cooper Annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser. And this year, an incredible lineup of rock artists is in store to help Phoenix-area teens flourish in the arts.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Rock Teen Centers,” said Alice Cooper, who dropped by Good Morning Arizona on Tuesday. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!”

Cooper will join the likes of Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, and comedian Jim Breuer to benefit his “Solid Rock Teen Centers,” which helps teens 12 to 20 with music, dance, arts, and vocational programs.

The fundraiser returns to Celebrity Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets are on sale now. To learn more, click/tap here.

