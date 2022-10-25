ADOT’s ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest down to 15 finalists

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Walk outside and it’s clear: winter is coming. And for a large part of Arizona, that comes with a lot of snow. So, ADOT is working to prep for the season by launching three new snowplows in its fleet of 200, but it’s asking for the public to have fun naming them.

Earlier this month, ADOT asked for clever and creative names. And on Tuesday, it released a list of 15 finalists, with voting underway now.

List of finalists:

Alice Scooper

Blizzard of AZ

Chilly Pepper

De-Ice, Ice Baby

Flake Forty-Eight

Frost Responder

Mt. Humpfreeze

Prickly Plow

Optimus Brine

Snokopelli

Snowguaro

Snowcotillo

Shovelin’ Sunshine

The Plowdalorian

Yavapai Yeti

Why are we naming snowplows?

“Snowplows are giant, imposing pieces of equipment and we want the public to play a role in naming them so they can feel a stronger connection to the snowplow and the operator,” ADOT Director John Halikowski told Arizona’s Family Kylee Cruz earlier this month.

By asking Arizonans to have some fun with it, ADOT says it helps the community understand the important work the agency does every day to keep us safe.

“Naming the snowplows humanizes the huge effort our drivers and their plows undertake each winter. We want to keep them and you safe. Parts of our state have already received dustings of snow, and it won’t be long before these vital vehicles are put to use, clearing highways and making travel safer for everyone,” explained Halikowski.

For more information and to vote, click/tap here. Voting is open through Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.