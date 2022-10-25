Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

5 people stuck underground after elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns

Five people are stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns, deputies say.
Five people are stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns, deputies say.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people have been stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns since Sunday after an elevator malfunction. Deputies say a technician is working to fix the elevator to get them out.

There is a small hotel and restaurant where the group stayed in a suite overnight. If the elevator can’t be fixed soon, deputies will attempt to rescue them.

TRENDING: Teen playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills woman at Superstition Springs Mall, police say

The Grand Canyon Caverns are located on Route 66, just east of Kingman.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

8-year-old from Gilbert making superhero themed hospital gowns
A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car that drove through a dd discount's store...
3 people hospitalized after vehicle crashes through store in Phoenix
8-year-old Jaxon Glover is raising money to provide custom hospital gowns for Phoenix...
8-year-old from Gilbert collecting money for superhero gowns after being hospitalized
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say