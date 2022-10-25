5 people stuck underground after elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people have been stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns since Sunday after an elevator malfunction. Deputies say a technician is working to fix the elevator to get them out.

There is a small hotel and restaurant where the group stayed in a suite overnight. If the elevator can’t be fixed soon, deputies will attempt to rescue them.

The Grand Canyon Caverns are located on Route 66, just east of Kingman.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.