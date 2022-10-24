Paul's Car Wash
Wrong-way driver arrested near Mesa facing aggravated DUI charges; drove 11 miles, DPS says

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the investigation remains ongoing.(File image courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ- (3TV/CBS 5) -– A wrong-way driver is now in custody after being accused of driving under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they were able to locate the driver still heading the wrong way near Recker Road. Troopers stopped traffic in the area so they could perform a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the vehicle.

Investigators say the driver traveled around 11 miles in the wrong direction and was booked for Aggravated DUI after a preliminary breath sample showed a BAC of .186, more than twice the legal limit.

No crashes or injuries were reported. An investigation is now underway.

