Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman, 28 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix

An elderly woman and over 25 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix...
An elderly woman and over 25 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An elderly woman and 28 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, around 12:45 p.m., Phoenix fire officials responded to the report of a house fire near 39th Ave and Bell Road. Firefighters rescued an 86-year-old woman from home and took her to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. While extinguishing the flames, firefighters found an estimated 37 dogs in the home, many of them inside metal cages found in the house.

TRENDING: Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa

Firefighters were able to save nine dogs and took them to the humane society for care. The rest of the 28 dogs didn’t make it. Fire officials still investigating to find out what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is dead and seven others are hurt after a shooting that happened in Buckeye Saturday night.
One dead, 7 injured after shooting in south Phoenix, police searching for suspect
Parts of the Loop 202 and Red Mountain Freeway are closed after a car caught fire Sunday...
One dead after fiery crash on the Loop202 in Mesa
Phoenix police say they have arrested the man who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train...
Man arrested after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix
Phoenix police say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near...
Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel