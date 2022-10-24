Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is behind bars after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of 22-year-old Julie Anne Baucom driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they found Baucom still heading the wrong way near Recker Road.

Court paperwork says one trooper tried to stop Baucom’s car by doing a PIT maneuver, but Baucom kept driving the wrong way. The trooper tried again to stop Baucom’s car, causing it to spin out of control, but she continued driving. Finally, investigators say the trooper was able to stop Baucom’s car by driving in front of it, bringing it to a stop.

The trooper got out and saw Baucom, who “appeared disoriented,” court documents say. The trooper then saw she had bloodshot eyes and smelled alcohol. Baucom was then taken into custody. Court documents say she admitted to drinking alcohol and was “confused and wondered why she was seeing headlights coming towards her.” However, investigators said she didn’t notice she was driving on the wrong side of the freeway.

Investigators say Baucom drove around 11 miles in the wrong direction and was booked for aggravated DUI and criminal damage after a preliminary breath sample showed a BAC of .186, more than twice the legal limit. No crashes or injuries were reported.

