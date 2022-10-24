Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night.

On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.

According to court documents, Begay said he took fentanyl and lit his apartment on fire after his girlfriend broke up with him. Police say that he used a lighter and paper to set his cabinets on fire. He lived on the second story of a multi-family apartment and lit the fire while six other people were inside the building.

Begay faces various charges including six counts of endangerment, one count of arson, and one count of criminal damage.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.