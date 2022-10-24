Police: One person seriously injured after car crash on Salt River Indian Community

SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a car crash that sent one person to a nearby hospital with critical injuries Monday morning.

The two-car crash happened near McDowell and Alma School Roads on the Salt River Indian Community. When emergency crews arrived at the crash scene they discovered one of the drivers had been thrown from a vehicle. Paramedics quickly took the seriously injured person to a nearby hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, and no further details are available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.