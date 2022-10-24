New public transit bus Fiesta Buzz launches Mesa routes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Fiesta Buzz, a brand new public transit bus by Valley Metro, has arrived in Mesa.

The new network will connect the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview on a route circulating every 30 minutes. Other stops along its route are Mesa Community College (MCC), Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza, and Sloan Park. Travel time is 25 minutes from end to end of the circulation. Service will be offered Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. until midnight and on Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“The City of Mesa is pleased to bring Valley Metro’s neighborhood circulator to the Fiesta BUZZ to West Mesa,” said District 3 Councilmember Francisco Heredia. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth.”

The route will also feature “flag zones” allowing pull-off from main roads where passengers can hail the bus. The transit will be free, and each bus is outfitted to be fully ADA-compliant running on compressed natural gas, meaning fewer emissions! “Creating attractive travel options to some of Mesa’s most popular destinations benefits the environment, local businesses and the residents of Mesa,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Valley Metro CEO. “The Fiesta BUZZ is also appealing to riders who are making regional connections to light rail and other bus routes.”

