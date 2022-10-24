Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One dead after fiery crash on the Loop202 in Mesa

Parts of the Loop 202 and Red Mountain Freeway are closed after a car caught fire Sunday...
Parts of the Loop 202 and Red Mountain Freeway are closed after a car caught fire Sunday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a vehicle caught fire following a crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., rescue crews were called out to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit for a reported accident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the vehicle crashed into the wall under the Broadway Road overpass and caught fire. One person was trapped in the car and died.

TRENDING: One dead, 7 injured after shooting in south Phoenix, police searching for suspect

The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were closed as crews worked to clear the scene but have since reopened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix police say they have arrested the man who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train...
Man arrested after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix
Phoenix police say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near...
Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Arizona using data from Connect K-12.
Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
A woman was rescued by Phoenix and Tempe crews off of Papago Park mountain trail.
Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews