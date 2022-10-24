One dead after fiery crash on the Loop202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a vehicle caught fire following a crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., rescue crews were called out to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit for a reported accident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the vehicle crashed into the wall under the Broadway Road overpass and caught fire. One person was trapped in the car and died.

The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were closed as crews worked to clear the scene but have since reopened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.