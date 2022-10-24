Paul's Car Wash
Here’s a list of events taking place around the Valley ahead of Super Bowl LVII

File photo -- The newly released Super Bowl LVII designs center around the landscape and indigenous communities in Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Big Game is 111 days away, and the Super Bowl Host Committee says there will be plenty of fun for locals and tourists alike, no matter where you go.

On Monday, Super Bowl LVII organizers announced that it won’t just be Glendale taking part in the big game fun. A number of partners and sponsorships are working with West and East Valley cities to come up for an unforgettable week in the Valley of the Sun.

In Phoenix, its no doubt that most of the action will take place downtown with a slew of events coming to the Footprint Center and Margaret T. Hance Park, including three nights of concerts. Opening Night will also be returning after being on COVID-19 hiatus. While no official acts have been announced, previous artists include Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani.

List of activities announced:

  • FanDuel will host a beach party at Tempe Town Lake
  • A 5K-9 fun run in Mesa will be hosted by PetSmart
  • ESPN is set to host its live coverage in Old Town Scottsdale, complete with a tailgating event
  • Fox Sports, an official broadcasting partner of the event, has selected Glendale for its week-long coverage.
  • CBS Sports, partnering with Arizona’s Family, will host its weeks-long coverage in Phoenix

Exact dates for these events have not been released. Stay with Arizona’s Family for continuing coverage. Click/tap here for the latest Super Bowl stories. Click/tap here for more information on the Super Bowl Host Committee.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

