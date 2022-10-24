Election tabulation begins in Maricopa County with 168,000 mail-in ballots ready to be counted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department will begin counting mail-in ballots on Monday, with approximately 168,000 ballots ready for tabulation.

“We are off to a great start for the November 2022 General Election,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a news release. “With 1.9 million early ballots mailed, 12 Vote Centers open, and more than 25,000 new or updated voter registration applications processed, we’re excited to begin tabulation of the ballots.”

The Election Department began mailing out ballots on Oct. 12, which is the same day Vote Centers began to open for in-person early voting. Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported since several of which happened at a ballot box outside the Maricopa County Juvenile Court in Mesa. Last Monday, Oct. 17, a couple dropping off their ballots were accused of being “mules” by a group of people outside the building.

On Friday night, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to the same location where two armed men in tactical gear were parked nearby. There was a confrontation at the same place the next night.

Early ballots can be counted prior to Election Day on Nov. 8, per state law, and Maricopa County estimates 98% of ballots will be reported by Nov. 11. The Elections Department expects to finalize the count 10-12 days after Election Day.

Early and provisional ballots are counted at the Elections Department, while ballots cast on Election Day are counted inside the Vote Center. County officials expect 150-250,000 early ballots to be dropped off on Election Day.

The first posting of results starting at 8 p.m. on Election Day will be early ballots, followed by ballots cast day-of throughout the night. Results will be posted at Results.Maricopa.Vote.

Voters can also track the status of their ballots at BeBallotReady.Vote or by texting JOIN to 628-683.

