A cool, dry week ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cold front that swept into the state over the weekend has left behind a deep, pool of cool air.

As a result, afternoon temperatures on Monday were mainly in the 70s in the deserts, and we’ll probably stay in the 70s for highs on Tuesday afternoon as well. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a low in the low-50s for Sky Harbor Tuesday morning, but most locations will be in the 40s. That’s pretty chilly by desert standards!

A zonal pattern in the jet stream will only allow a few degrees of warming this week before another storm passes to the north of Arizona and reinforces the cool air in place. The low in Phoenix was 57 on Monday--the coolest temperature since April 15. With the stable air mass, we’re not anticipating any rain for metro Phoenix this week.

The dry pattern should continue into Halloween as well, bringing nice, mild weather for the trick or treaters. On this day in 1992, an EF-2 tornado knocked down about 700 trees near Sunset Crater, northeast of Flagstaff. No injuries were reported in that freak storm.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.