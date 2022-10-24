Cochise County Board of Supervisors reconsider ballot hand count proposal Monday

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Cochise County, located in southeastern Arizona, is once again considering a plan to hand count all ballots in November’s election alongside the normal machine count. The board was prepared to consider the proposal at a meeting earlier this month, but at the last minute, the county attorney told the board they had no legal authority to do so.

The advice from Chief Deputy Cochise County Attorney Christine Roberts seemed to stun two members of the county board who are pushing the hand count, egged on by voters who believe in false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. They had brought the proposal to the three-member board just a day before early voting starts, and ballots are mailed to residents across the state for the Nov. 8 election.

Arizona’s Secretary of State sent a letter to Cochise County officials warning of a possible lawsuit if the measure goes forward.

Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mqJN3KzpCa — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) October 21, 2022

“In this case, I don’t get where we would be breaking the law if we chose to train a group of volunteers and put them the driver’s seat for a minute hand counting,” Republican Supervisor Peggy Judd said. “I don’t know that this is something that we can’t look into. I feel very strongly that we can.”

Judd said she was acting to try to assuage voters who believe there are problems with voting systems in the state, although she praised Cochise County’s elections department and county recorder, who together oversee elections. Republican Supervisor Tom Crosby also proposed the hand count, while board Chair Ann English, a Democrat, did not take a public position.

Community members in support of the hand count spoke out during the committee claiming that the process was necessary since “hand-filled-out ballots are the only ones that can be trusted.” Several individuals claimed that they were concerned that the voting machines in Cochise County and potentially others in Arizona were uncertified machines that had not been checked by an accredited lab and, therefore, could not accurately count votes.

Those not in support of the hand count voiced that the process would take too long, subject ballots to human error and bias, and would be a waste of taxpayer and county resources. Still, others voiced that instituting a hand count was less about fair elections and more a political stunt. One resident said he believed that instituting a hand count just two weeks prior to the general election would “inject chaos into the electoral process.”

Several other testimonies resounded a similar concern: that it was criminally wrong to change the election process just two weeks before the general election and during the early voting timeline. One county resident said, “What we’re witnessing is a troubled relationship with the truth and an unwillingness to accept the rule of law.”

Those listening in on the committee meeting were frequently told to hold their applause and to be silent. Republican Supervisor Peggy Judd addressed the crowd saying, “We didn’t come here to have a circus. We know there’s both people on both sides of the issue, but they should be speaking to us.”

County Recorder David Stevens, a Republican, said the proposal to launch a hand count came mainly from conservative Republicans who said they had signed up 140 volunteers to hand count ballots. Stevens acknowledged in an interview and again before the board that there would be concerns about results being illegally leaked before they could legally be posted at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Arizona counties can start tabulating early and mail ballots that are used by more than 80% of the state’s voters as soon as they are signature-verified, but the results are tightly-held. In Cochise County, east of Tucson, only the election director knows those results before they are released.

The heavily Republican county had about 62,000 votes cast in the 2020 general election, but Stevens said a hand count could be done fairly quickly. Under state law, a small percentage of ballots in selected races go through a mandatory hand count with bipartisan teams to check the accuracy of vote-counting machines after all the votes are counted.

A complete hand count would be much more difficult. Stevens said 31 races county-wide will have to be tabulated, plus additional races like school board members.

