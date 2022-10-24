Chilly mornings to start new week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the coldest morning of the season so far across Arizona, with high country temperatures in the teens and 20s and Valley neighborhoods in the 50s. Under sunny skies, the Phoenix metro area will warm to the mid-80s today, while mountain communities climb to the 40s.

A weekend fall storm system dropped light snow in the high country and light rain in the deserts. As that system departs the region, we’re left with a cool and dry air mass that will keep temperatures mild for the new week ahead. We’ll warm to about 80 degrees in Phoenix by Wednesday and hover near that same mark through the end of the workweek.

Another low-pressure system will push by to our north on Thursday, bringing breezy conditions but no rain or snow chances at this point for Arizona. The storm will keep our temperatures from climbing though, and we’re likely to stay in the low 80s over next weekend, which is a few degrees below average for this time of year in Arizona.

It’s a way out, but at this point, the Halloween forecast looks to be mild and dry for Arizona. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

