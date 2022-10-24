Paul's Car Wash
Black Eyed Peas coming to Phoenix Nov. 30

Get ready to feel that “boom boom pow” in Phoenix with the Black Eyed Peas on Nov. 30!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready to feel that “Boom Boom Pow” in Phoenix with the Black Eyed Peas at the end of November!

The celebrated group is dropping by the Celebrity Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30 with Nicky Youre as the opening act for the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. here. The Black Eyed Peas are celebrating more than 20 years of music, having earned six Grammys and sold more than 35 million albums.

In 2019, the group released a single called “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” with J Balvin. Their new album entitled Elevation will be released on Nov. 11. Opener Nick Youre released a new single called “Sunroof” and was a contender in the 2022 ‘Song of the Summer’ line up. Youre is recently signed to Columbia Records.

