Below-average temperatures expected this week, freeze warning for northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures across the state are running much cooler than yesterday, all thanks to the storm system that is bringing a big cool down. Tonight, we could see some showers in southeastern Arizona, but the big weather story is going to be how cold it will get overnight. We are tracking the first hard freeze this season for many. This means temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for an extended period of time. This could kill plants and crops overnight. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

A cold front associated with the trough will pass through the state tonight, and conditions will be the coldest in more than six months, with temps in the mid-50s in the Valley and 20s and 30s in northern Arizona. Because overnight lows are cool, we aren’t going to warm up too much tomorrow. In fact, temperatures will remain well below average for the Valley over the next seven days. The average for this time of the year is 87 degrees, and we are only expecting temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s in the next few days. Monday will still be breezy to windy for northern and eastern Arizona but expect drier conditions over the next 48 hours.

