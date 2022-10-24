Attorney General warns Valley residents about rise in text message scams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizona consumers about an increase in the number of text scams.

Text scams target consumers by sending text messages with links, hoping unsuspecting receivers will tap, offering them free entry into their phones. Nationwide, the Federal Trade Commission logged a record high 378,119 fraud complaints about text scams in 2021, up from 332,275 in 2020. Those scams cost consumers about $131 million last year, which averages to about $900 per victim. The Arizona Attorney General’s office also saw an increase in complaints over the past year about similar scams in the state.

“Our office has made great strides in battling telephone scams and bogus calls, but the fraudsters are relentless,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “Text messaging schemes are now on the rise, and people are losing their money.”

A few text scam examples are as follows:

Financial Services Scam: These scammers pretend to be a bank or other financial institution. They send a text about suspicious activity on your bank account and urge you to verify your account username, password, or PIN.

Delivery Scam: Fraudsters pose as a delivery service and send a text asking you to confirm your credit card number to pay for package delivery.

Government Imposter Scam: Someone impersonating a government agency such as the IRS or the Social Security Administration may send you a text claiming that the IRS needs your SSN for you to receive your tax return or even to prevent legal action against you.

Gift/Prize Scam: These scammers pretend to be well-known companies and send a text with a link to fill out a survey and promise you cash or a gift card.

Impersonation Scam: Fraudsters falsely impersonate acquaintances or pretend to have the wrong number. You may get a text from an unknown number saying, “How are you?,” “Hi,” or “I couldn’t reach you. Call me back when you can.”

Tips for Arizonans to Guard Against Text Scams:

Ignore messages from unknown numbers claiming to be financial institutions, shippers, government agencies, and private companies. These groups never request personal information over the phone. If you think the request may be legitimate, call or email using contact information from the group’s website.

Don’t click any links in an unsolicited text message. Clicking the link can give the scammer access to personal information.

Don’t respond to a text from an unknown number. Do not reply even if the text message says “text STOP” to avoid more messages.

Block the number that sent you the scam text message. Click here for a guide on how to block scam texts on an iPhone or Android.

Look for red flags in the text message, like misspellings or directions pressuring you. Scammers want you to think the matter is urgent so you don’t think.

As a general rule, treat your personal information like cash. Would you give cash to someone who randomly contacts you via text message?

Take your time, and follow your instincts. Even if the message seems to be from an entity or number that you recognize, ask yourself if the entity has ever texted you before? If they have, have they ever texted about this particular piece of information?

Being cautious when receiving these kinds of text messages can protect you from fraudsters. If you believe you have experienced or witnessed consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website. If you need a complaint form sent to you, call the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431.

