Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews

A woman was rescued by Phoenix and Tempe crews off of Papago Park mountain trail.
A woman was rescued by Phoenix and Tempe crews off of Papago Park mountain trail.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.

She was loaded onto a big wheel and basket and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Watch the rescue in the video player below:

A woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail on Sunday morning by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews. Taken by Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials encourage everyone returning to hiking in light of the cooler weather to be careful, take frequent breaks, and stay hydrated. If you reach the halfway point with your water bottle, it’s time to turn around and head back to your vehicle. Always make sure that your phone is charged and start early in the morning while temperatures are still cool.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

