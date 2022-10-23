Woman hospitalized after three cars crash in north Phoenix
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been hospitalized after a triple car crash that happened Sunday in north Phoenix.
Phoenix police said that they got a call about a crash near 12th Street and Harmont Drive. When officers showed up to the scene, they found a minor accident between two cars. While drivers were exchanging information, a third car crashed into the two vehicles.
Police say a woman involved in the first crash was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown. No officers were hurt during the incident, and the investigation is still underway.
