Windy weekend with cooler temperatures ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A low-pressure system will sweep a cold front through the region tomorrow, and this will bring chances for showers mainly for the higher terrain areas in northern, central, and eastern Arizona. Windy conditions are expected throughout the day and night Saturday, especially for northern Arizona, where a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect through Sunday morning. Areas like Flagstaff, Winslow, and Show Low can expect wind gusts up to 65 mph. There’s a slight chance for some rain overnight into Sunday morning across Maricopa County, but it looks like we won’t pick up much measurable rain at all across the Valley.

Temperatures will run below average this time of the year, only reaching the mid-70s over the next couple of days. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s across the Valley. Much cooler weather is expected in the higher elevation locations along and north of the Mogollon Rim. Those areas could experience a hard free Sunday night and possibly Monday.

