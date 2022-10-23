Parts of I-10 have re-opened ahead of schedule

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of east and westbound lanes of I-10 have re-opened ahead of schedule as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project!

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Sunday morning that westbound I-10, between US 60 and SR 143, and eastbound I-10, between SR 143 and US 60, have now re-opened ahead of schedule. There are still a variety of closures and road restrictions still in place, however.

Northbound 40th Street will be closed between Broadway Road and I-10, starting Wednesday until Friday, for barrier work. Also, the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at northbound 40th Street will be closed as well. ADOT suggests that drivers plan ahead with the following detours so they’re prepared.

Detour Alert

Southern Avenue will be closed in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, Oct. 23, to the morning of Friday, Oct. 28, for bridge work.

Westbound detour: Use northbound Priest Drive to westbound Broadway Road to southbound 48th Street to access Southern Avenue west of the closure. Local traffic will have access between Priest and Clementine drives.

Eastbound detour: Use southbound 48th Street to eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Priest Drive to access Southern Avenue east of the closure. Local traffic will have access between 48th Street and Diablo Way.

Check out the map below for the detours:

The I-10 Broadway improvement project is ongoing in the Valley. (ADOT)

If you want to check out the progress on the rest of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project, click here to stay up to date and find out what areas near you are impacted!

