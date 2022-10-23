Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Parts of I-10 have re-opened ahead of schedule

An image showing both directions of I-10
A stretch of Interstate 10 in Arizona | Courtesy: ADOT(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of east and westbound lanes of I-10 have re-opened ahead of schedule as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project!

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Sunday morning that westbound I-10, between US 60 and SR 143, and eastbound I-10, between SR 143 and US 60, have now re-opened ahead of schedule. There are still a variety of closures and road restrictions still in place, however.

Northbound 40th Street will be closed between Broadway Road and I-10, starting Wednesday until Friday, for barrier work. Also, the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at northbound 40th Street will be closed as well. ADOT suggests that drivers plan ahead with the following detours so they’re prepared.

TRENDING: DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near State Route 303

Detour Alert

Southern Avenue will be closed in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, Oct. 23, to the morning of Friday, Oct. 28, for bridge work.

  • Westbound detour: Use northbound Priest Drive to westbound Broadway Road to southbound 48th Street to access Southern Avenue west of the closure. Local traffic will have access between Priest and Clementine drives.
  • Eastbound detour: Use southbound 48th Street to eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Priest Drive to access Southern Avenue east of the closure. Local traffic will have access between 48th Street and Diablo Way.

Check out the map below for the detours:

The I-10 Broadway improvement project is ongoing in the Valley.
The I-10 Broadway improvement project is ongoing in the Valley.(ADOT)

If you want to check out the progress on the rest of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project, click here to stay up to date and find out what areas near you are impacted!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Analysis of centuries-old DNA from both victims and survivors of the Black Death has identified...
The Black Death is still affecting the human immune system
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was dragged by a driver in Peoria early Sunday...
DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near State Route 303
The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Another breezy day in the Valley
Multiple people are injured after a shooting happened during a house party in west Phoenix.
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix