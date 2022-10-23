Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One dead, 7 injured in Saturday night shooting in south Phoenix, police searching for suspect

A man is dead and seven others are hurt after a shooting that happened in Buckeye Saturday night.
A man is dead and seven others are hurt after a shooting that happened in Buckeye Saturday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and seven others are hurt after a shooting that happened in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday.

Phoenix police say they’re still searching for the unidentified person who reportedly shot and injured eight people at a home party near 63rd Avenue and Miami Street in Phoenix Saturday night. Officers said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. reporting a shooting that happened at a house party. The caller said several people had been hurt and were being taken from the home to local hospitals by family and friends.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

When officers arrived, witnesses told them that someone they didn’t know showed up at the house and was reportedly trying to cause problems. Then while a large group was standing in the front yard, they said the same person started reportedly shooting into the group of people. The person left the area in a car before officers arrived at the house.

TRENDING: Woman hospitalized after three cars crash in north Phoenix

Investigators learned that four people had been taken to a local hospital and four others were still at the house with injuries. One of the four hospitalized died later Saturday night, but the adults and one teenager who were injured had non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is still underway, and no further details are available yet.

Detectives are asking anyone who knows information about the incident or could identify any suspect to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oscar Alday is wanted after escaping from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday,...
Reward for info leading to arrest of Arizona jail escapee
AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail
A woman has been hospitalized after a triple car crash that happened Sunday in north Phoenix.
Woman hospitalized after three cars crash in north Phoenix
Phoenix police say they have arrested the man who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train...
Man arrested after Saturday light rail shooting in downtown Phoenix