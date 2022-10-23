Paul's Car Wash
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Police say that road closures and traffic are expected in the area. No information on the suspects is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

