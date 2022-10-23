Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Phoenix Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.



There are reports of multiple people being injured at this time.



Road closures and restrictive traffic are expected in the area. pic.twitter.com/TJggaoGMbD — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 23, 2022

Police say that road closures and traffic are expected in the area. No information on the suspects is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

