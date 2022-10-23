Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel

Phoenix police say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near...
Phoenix police say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue on Saturday.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix hotel on Saturday evening.

Phoenix police investigators say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue. Officers got a call reporting the shooting around 8 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Ragnoli with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

TRENDING: Reward for info leading to arrest of Arizona jail escapee

Witnesses told officers that Ragnoli and the alleged suspect were fighting when the shooting happened. The person left the area before the police got to the scene. Phoenix police say they are still searching for the individual, and no other details are available yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix police say they have arrested the man who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train...
Man arrested after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Arizona using data from Connect K-12.
Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
A woman was rescued by Phoenix and Tempe crews off of Papago Park mountain trail.
Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews
Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa