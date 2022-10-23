Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix hotel on Saturday evening.

Phoenix police investigators say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue. Officers got a call reporting the shooting around 8 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Ragnoli with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that Ragnoli and the alleged suspect were fighting when the shooting happened. The person left the area before the police got to the scene. Phoenix police say they are still searching for the individual, and no other details are available yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

