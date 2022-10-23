Paul's Car Wash
Man arrested after Saturday light rail shooting in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police say they have arrested the man who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train...
Phoenix police say they have arrested the man who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a suspect who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday.

Officers say 25-year-old Fahim Matar allegedly shot a man on a light rail train near the 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street stop, near ASU’s downtown campus. Officers responded to reports of the shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds on the train. Officials took him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers did not have an update about his condition on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man hospitalized after shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus

Witnesses told officers that Matar had left the scene but was likely still in the area. Investigators were able to find and arrest him without any further incident. Matar has been booked into the County Jail and will face various charges.

Details about what led up to the shooting aren’t available yet. The shooting is still under investigation.

