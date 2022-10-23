Healthy Halloween-themed snacks for the holiday!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s almost Halloween and if you’re looking for some healthy treats this holiday season, we’ve got you covered!

Registered dietician Jamie Miller came to Good Morning, Arizona today to talk a variety of fun snacks for the whole family.

Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

8 cups Popcorn, popped

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp Pumpkin pie spice

⅓ cup Almonds (or nut of choice)

1/4 cup cup white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, or candy corn

In not using a bagged popcorn, pop popcorn according to directions. Add spices and popcorn into bag and shake to coat popcorn with spice mixture. Pour popcorn into bowls and top with nuts and white chocolate, butterscotch chips, or candy corn if desired.

Caramel Apple Yogurt Dip (display)

1 ½ cup low sugar vanilla Greek yogurt

1 tbsp caramel sauce

2 mini snickers ( or candy of choice), chopped small

1 tbsp chopped peanuts

2-4 apples, sliced

Place yogurt into a small serving bowl. Drizzle the caramel sauce over the top. Sprinkle with the chopped candy and peanuts. Serve with sliced apples

High Protein Peanut Butter Cups

1/2 cup peanut flour/powdered peanut butter

3 tbsp water

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup dark chocolate chips (stevia sweetened if desired such as Lily’s chocolate chips)

1 tsp coconut oil

Line a baking sheet with wax or parchment paper and a muffin tin with 12 muffin liners. In a bowl, stir the peanut flour, salt, and water together until well combined. Take the mixture and shape into a small, flattened sphere disc that’s slightly smaller than a muffin cup liner. Place onto the lined baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the filling mixture. If the mixture seems too dry, add ½ tsp water at a time until a desired consistency is reached. Set the peanut discs aside.

Place dark chocolate chips and coconut oil into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds, stir, then heat at 15 second intervals and stir until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Using a small measuring spoon, add a small amount of melted chocolate into one muffin liner to cover the bottom, and carefully set one of the peanut flour spheres on top. Spoon more melted chocolate on top, so that it covers the peanut mixture.

Repeat with the remaining chocolate and peanut mixture discs. If needed, warm your chocolate again at 10 second intervals, adding ¼ tsp more coconut oil if it begins to loose it smoothness. Once all muffin cups have been filled, place them in the freezer for 15 minutes or refrigerator for 30 minutes, until the chocolate has hardened. Store in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to eat.

Kids Spooky Snack Platter

Clementine Pumpkins

Banana Ghosts

Fruit Cup Jack O’Lanterns

String Cheese Ghosts

Spider Crackers

String Cheese Broomsticks

Candy Corn Fruit Sticks

Mummy Chocolate Strawberries

