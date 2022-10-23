Paul's Car Wash
DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near State Route 303

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was dragged by a driver in Peoria early Sunday...
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was dragged by a driver in Peoria early Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was dragged by a driver in Peoria early Sunday morning.

DPS officials say that a trooper was attempting to stop a car near State Route 303 and Happy Valley Road. The driver of the vehicle tried to speed away, dragging the trooper until they were able to get away. Eventually, other DPS troopers were able to stop the car and arrest the driver.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for their injuries. No more details are available, and the investigation is still underway.

