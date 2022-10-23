Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.

As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12.Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning.

Stacker compiled a list of school districts in Arizona with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12. School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. Ties are broken by the number of students in the school district.

#10. Florence Unified School District 1- Bandwidth per student: 0.28 Mbps

Total students: 9,493

Cost per Mbps: $2.12

Total monthly cost: $4,239.00

#9. Duncan Unified School District 2- Bandwidth per student: 0.27 Mbps

Total students: 368

Cost per Mbps: $9

Total monthly cost: $900.00

#8. Liberty School District 25- Bandwidth per student: 0.26 Mbps

Total students: 4,531

Cost per Mbps: $4.64

Total monthly cost: $4,642.00

#7. Washington School District 6- Bandwidth per student: 0.26 Mbps

Total students: 24,261

Cost per Mbps: $0.5

Total monthly cost: $1,995.00

#6. Blue Ridge Unified School District 32- Bandwidth per student: 0.23 Mbps

Total students: 3,436

Cost per Mbps: $4.93

Total monthly cost: $3,450.00

#5. Canon Elem School District 50- Bandwidth per student: 0.22 Mbps

Total students: 136

Cost per Mbps: $110.15

Total monthly cost: $3,304.62

#4. Buckeye School District 33- Bandwidth per student: 0.22 Mbps

Total students: 5,455

Cost per Mbps: $0.71

Total monthly cost: $714.20

#3. Lake Havasu Unified School District 1- Bandwidth per student: 0.21 Mbps

- Total students: 5,747

- Cost per Mbps: $2.19

- Total monthly cost: $2,193.00

#2. Humboldt Unified School District 22- Bandwidth per student: 0.21 Mbps

Total students: 5,781

Cost per Mbps: $3.3

Total monthly cost: $3,304.62

#1. St Johns Unified School District 1- Bandwidth per student: 0.12 Mbps

Total students: 861

Cost per Mbps: $80.5

Total monthly cost: $8,050.00

