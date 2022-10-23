Another breezy day in store for the state this Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A system that is passing east through the state from the north will bring Arizona some breezy winds Sunday morning.

The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday. This system also has the chance to bring snow for the northern parts of the state in the morning.

It will also be breezy in the Valley as highs get to the upper 70s this Sunday. No chance for rain as the clouds will make way for more sunshine as we get into the afternoon. This upcoming week highs will range from the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Lows this week will hang around the mid 50s for the Valley making for cool mornings.

