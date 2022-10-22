Vote for Halo Animal Rescue pets in national HOWL-oween contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is right around the corner, and this year you can help out Halo Animal Rescue at the same time!

Dogs are getting more and more into the spooky spirit, thanks to all kinds of pet-tailored costumes found throughout various pet and retail stores. This year, Vintage Wine Estates’ Bar Dog Wines is working with the animal rescue to raise money and drive adoptions with its annual HOWL-OWEEN costume contest.

To raise money, you can click here to go online here and vote for pets in the contest. Each vote helps various national, animal-focused nonprofits, including Halo! Vintage Wines, Petfinder Foundation and Bar Dog wines are working together across the U.S. to help people understand the importance of adopting a pet. One special voter will win a Furbo dog camera! If you’d like to adopt a pet from the rescue, click here!

