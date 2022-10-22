Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning; SR 74 closed

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning.

Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.

State Route 74 is closed in both directions in Peoria. Eastbound is closed at Lake Pleasant Parkway, and westbound is closed at 51st Avenue. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes near the area and to use extreme caution. ADOT and Peoria Police officials have not said when the roadway will open.

*CLOSURE*



State Route 74 is CLOSED in both directions in Peoria.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 25 near N New River Road.



Eastbound is closed at Lake Pleasant Parkway. Westbound is closed at 51st Ave.#SR74 #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/UZJIC89ie0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 22, 2022

Investigations are still underway. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.