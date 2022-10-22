Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning; SR 74 closed
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning.
Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
State Route 74 is closed in both directions in Peoria. Eastbound is closed at Lake Pleasant Parkway, and westbound is closed at 51st Avenue. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes near the area and to use extreme caution. ADOT and Peoria Police officials have not said when the roadway will open.
Investigations are still underway. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.
