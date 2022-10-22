Southwest Youth Ballet Theatre to perform The Nutcracker in December

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Southwest Youth Ballet Theatre has announced its 16th annual performance of The Nutcracker Dec. 16-18 at the Higley Center for Performing Arts.

Audiences will be delighted to know that the Chandler Symphony Orchestra will be performing alongside the ballet troupe of 75 performers. Former Eugene Ballet Company Dancer Kenta Taniguchi will be performing as the Nutcracker Prince and Cavalier.

“We feel that the addition of live music sets our performance of The Nutcracker apart from others around the Valley, because the live Symphony provides a richer experience than recorded music,” Mary Madine, president of Southwest Youth Ballet Theatre, said. Audience members are invited to come to the show early to shop and get their photos taken with the Sugar Plum Fairy!

Principal dancer and artistic director Yen-Li Chen will be directing the performance. “This is a very classical adaptation of the Ballet. The choreography and performance stays true to the original interpretation,” said Chen.

If you’d like to buy your tickets, click here!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.