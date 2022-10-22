Report missing loved ones to Phoenix police during “Missing in Arizona Day”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is hosting its 9th annual “Missing in Arizona Day” on Saturday. The event will be an opportunity for community members to talk with detectives and make detailed police reports for any loved ones who have gone missing.

The event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Indian Steele Park Memorial Hall at 300 East Indian School Road.

Detectives will be on site to take the report, regardless of where the missing person is from in Arizona. In addition, Phoenix police’s laboratory team members will also be at the event to collect DNA from relatives of the missing persons. This DNA will be entered into a database where it can be used to identify unknown human remains.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. to honor those missing.

#PHXPD has partnered with other agencies throughout the state for "Missing in Arizona Day" to help connect the dots for people who have missing loved ones. Victim advocates and law enforcement will be on hand to take detailed reports on missing people. #MissingInArizonaDay pic.twitter.com/KhUqbLVA0t — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 6, 2022

