Man hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday morning near the ASU downtown campus in Phoenix.

Phoenix police got a call reporting a shooting that happened near the 1st Ave. and Van Buren Street light rail stop. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken from the area to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was a man who fled the scene but was likely in the area. Officers eventually found him and detained him.

Valley Metro service has announced that eastbound trains are experiencing 20-25 minute delays and westbound trains are experiencing 15-20 minute delays because of the shooting. The investigation is still underway, but there is no threat to the public at this time.

