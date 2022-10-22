Man dead after early morning shooting Saturday in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after reportedly being shot early Saturday morning in east Phoenix.

Phoenix police say patrol officers near N. 18th Street, just off McDowell Road, heard several gun shots near them. While the officers were investigating, one found a man, later identified as Javier Pachecho Cardenas, that had been shot multiple times sitting inside of a car in an alleyway.

A man is dead after reportedly being shot early Saturday morning in east Phoenix. (Arizona's Family)

He was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives are still investigating, and no suspect has yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.