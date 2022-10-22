Paul's Car Wash
Expect road closures near Phoenix Sky Harbor this weekend

The roadway restrictions along Sky Harbor Blvd. planned last weekend were canceled due to the...
(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Sky Harbor officials are reminding drivers in the Valley to expect road restrictions near the airport this weekend.

Drivers heading toward the airport are asked to come in from the east end from 3 a.m. until noon. After that point, drivers are asked to come in from the west end from noon until 4 p.m. Passengers leaving the airport are asked to use the Phoenix Sky Train Station on 44th and Washington Streets to minimize traffic congestion in front of the airport.

Check out the map below for all restricted areas so you don’t get stuck!

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is asking drivers to use caution and follow signage as multiple...
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is asking drivers to use caution and follow signage as multiple roads are restricted in the area.(Arizona's Family)

