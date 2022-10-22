Paul's Car Wash
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents

Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working.

Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was hit by an SUV and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In addition, a family of five is in the hospital after walking outside a crosswalk when they were hit by a car Thursday night.

In Phoenix, there have been 1,200 incidents involving pedestrians this year, and police say many of them are caused by jaywalking. “You’re gambling with your life,” said Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans. “Pedestrians are crossing mid-block. This means they’re not using crosswalks… Here in Arizona, we are not a pedestrian right-of-way state.”

Last year, Arizona ranked as the fifth deadliest state for pedestrians and cyclists. “I recommend that walking 25 to even 100 yards to the crosswalk where those lights will notify cars that someone is crossing,” McClimans said.

Chandler police are trying to change that, already stopping almost 300 people this past month. “This year we’ve done three vehicle-pedestrian enforcement campaigns. We are out there looking for violations that are committed by pedestrians by, bicyclists and by vehicles and stopping those individuals and doing some education,” McClimans said.

The numbers show that the campaigns are helping. “This year alone, year to date, we’ve only had four serious pedestrian accidents. That’s down from nine last year.”

Below is an interactive map showing the areas with the highest pedestrian incidents in Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

