Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Breezy afternoon in store for the Valley

Expect highs in the 80s today with some breezy winds throughout the Valley.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A system from the north will bring the state breezy winds Saturday afternoon.

The high country which includes Flagstaff is under a high wind warning for Saturday. This system also has the chance to bring snow for the northern parts of the state.

It will also be breezy in the Valley as highs get to the upper 80s on Saturday. There is a slight chance for showers overnight but not tracking anything heavy. The rain chances leave the Valley before the sun rises Sunday leaving us with cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s!

This upcoming week highs will range from the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Lows this week will hang around the mid-50s for the Valley, making for cool mornings.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breezes passing through the Valley this weekend so expects 80s!
Breezes passing through the Valley, expects 80s this weekend
Weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 21
Winds expected for metro Phoenix, cooler weekend ahead
Weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 21
Windy, cooler with a chance of rain this weekend!
7-day weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 21
Windy, cooler weekend ahead