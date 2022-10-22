Breezy afternoon in store for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A system from the north will bring the state breezy winds Saturday afternoon.

The high country which includes Flagstaff is under a high wind warning for Saturday. This system also has the chance to bring snow for the northern parts of the state.

It will also be breezy in the Valley as highs get to the upper 80s on Saturday. There is a slight chance for showers overnight but not tracking anything heavy. The rain chances leave the Valley before the sun rises Sunday leaving us with cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s!

This upcoming week highs will range from the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Lows this week will hang around the mid-50s for the Valley, making for cool mornings.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.