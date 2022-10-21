Woman hospitalized after crashing into school bus in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after crashing into a school bus in Maricopa on Friday afternoon. The crash happened at White and Parker Road near Hopper Drive.

Officers say the 20-year-old woman crossed the center lane and collided with the front of the school bus. The woman was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No kids were on the bus, and the bus driver wasn’t hurt. Police are investigating if impairment played a role in the crash.

