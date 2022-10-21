Paul's Car Wash
Woman hospitalized after crashing into school bus in Maricopa

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after crashing into a school bus in Maricopa on Friday afternoon. The crash happened at White and Parker Road near Hopper Drive.

Authorities: Tucson teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers

Officers say the 20-year-old woman crossed the center lane and collided with the front of the school bus. The woman was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No kids were on the bus, and the bus driver wasn’t hurt. Police are investigating if impairment played a role in the crash.

