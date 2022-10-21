Windy, cooler with a chance of rain this weekend!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and warm across the Valley this Friday, with highs around 90 degrees to end a nice week of weather here in Central Arizona. Friday night football looks almost perfect, with mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60′s. Big changes heading our way over the weekend. Saturday, look for mostly sunny and breezy conditions here in the Valley, with highs in the upper 80′s. A slight chance of showers late Saturday night, around 20%-30% here in the Valley. Better chance in the upslope areas. The biggest impact from this low-pressure center will be high winds. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible, but much higher gusts across the High Country.

Wind gusts 30-40+mph across N. AZ possible Saturday (FirstAlertWX team)

A wind advisory is in effect from 2 p.m.-Midnight across most of N. Arizona. A light dusting of snow could be possible early Sunday morning in the mountain areas above 7,000ft.

Temperatures will drop significantly across the state behind this cold system late into the weekend. Sunday’s highs in the Valley will be in the mid to upper 70′s and lower 70′s by Monday. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50′s by Tuesday morning. Sunny and warmer conditions as we roll into mid-week, approaching 80 by Wednesday.

