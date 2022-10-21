Weekend freeway closures include I-10 near Sky Harbor, I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing.

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 and SR 143

Westbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and State Route 143 from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Also, I-10 westbound on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads and US 60 westbound on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will be closed. ADOT recommends taking eastbound Loop 202, eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 and using westbound Loop 202 to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

In addition, 40th Street will be closed both ways between I-10 and Broadway Road from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street will also be closed.

Eastbound I-10 closed in the East Valley

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between SR 143/48th Street and US 60 from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m. The eastbound on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road will also be closed. ADOT recommends taking eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 101, and westbound US 60 to get to eastbound I-10.

I-17 northbound closed in Deer Valley

Northbound I-17 will be closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. The northbound I-17 on-ramps between Thunderbird and Bell Roads will also be closed, as well as at Yorkshire Drive and Deer Valley Road. The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Pinnacle Peak Road will be open. Drivers on Deer Valley Road will be able to use the northbound I-17 frontage road to Pinnacle Peak Road. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 will be closed from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. But Loop 101 access to I-17 northbound will be open until Saturday evening.

Westbound Loop 303 closed in the West Valley

Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. for construction. The I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 will be restricted with access to Sonoran Desert Drive, but the I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. ADOT recommends using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303.

Northbound Loop 101 narrows in north Glendale

Northbound Loop 101 will narrow to one lane overnight between Thunderbird Road and 75th Avenue from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Thursday at 5 a.m. for maintenance.

These Valley freeways will be closed or restricted for the 10/21/22 weekend. (Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation)

